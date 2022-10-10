Salina, KS

Three Children Killed in Turnpike Crash

MetrosourceOctober 10, 2022

Three Topeka children are dead following a crash on the Kansas Turnpike.

Authorities say a semi-truck and a minivan collided on the turnpike near the Southwest 69th Street overpass just south of Topeka on Saturday morning.

Three children in the minivan, eight-year-old Brooklyn Peery, nine-year-old Kylie Lunn and nine-year-old Laila El Azri, were killed.

The driver of the minivan and another eight-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

