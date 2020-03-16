Salina, KS

Three Children Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2020

Three children were transported to the hospital in Salina following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 west of Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Mercury Mariner headed west on the Interstate rear ended a 2018 Dodge Journey which was making an illegal u-turn through the median.

Three children in the Dodge, ages 12, 8, and 4, were transported to Salina with suspected minor injuries. All three children, and their mother who was driving and uninjured, are from Salina.

The driver of the Mercury, a  67-year-old man from Lincoln, Nebraska, also was not injured.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Sunday, on Interstate 70 a mile west of the intersection with Interstate 135.

Three Children Hurt in Crash

