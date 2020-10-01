Three Area Teams Listed in KVA Week 4 Rankings

September 30, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 28. This week’s rankings reflect the new classifications for 2020-21.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank

Class 6A

1. Olathe Northwest 11-0 (2)

2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 13-0 (3)

3. Blue Valley West 6-1 (4)

4. Washburn Rural 14-2 (1)

5. Blue Valley 8-5 (5)

6. Lawrence-Free State 10-7 (NR)

7. Blue Valley North 6-5 (6)

8. Gardner-Edgerton 5-3 (8)

9. Derby 9-6 (9)

10. Hutchinson 11-3 (10)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 9-2 (1)

2. St. James Academy 10-2 (2)

3. Lansing 16-0 (3)

4. Bishop Carroll 10-1 (4)

5. Seaman 18-3 (8)

6. Mill Valley 10-2 (7 in 6A)

7. Bonner Springs 14-2 (6)

8. Maize South 12-2 (NR)

9. Spring Hill 15-5 (7)

10. Andover 13-2 (9)

Class 4A

1. Andale 18-2 (1)

2. McPherson 15-1 (5 in 5A)

3. Circle 12-5 (2)

4. Bishop Miege 3-6 (5)

5. Buhler 11-6 (4)

6. Louisburg 10-5 (7)

7. Eudora 7-3 (8)

8. Clay Center 11-4 (6)

9. Nickerson 11-8 (3)

10. Atchison 11-5 (NR)

Class 3A

1. Sabetha 16-0 (1)

2. Royal Valley 15-2 (2)

3. Cheney 12-3 (3)

4. Smoky Valley 15-1 (4)

5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 9-2 (6)

6. Phillipsburg 16-0 (8)

7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 15-3 (7)

8. West Franklin 15-2 (NR)

9. Rock Creek 14-3 (NR)

10. Nemaha Central 10-5 (9)

Class 2A

1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 14-0 (3)

2. Smith Center 15-1 (4)

3. Garden Plain 12-2 (2)

4. Hillsboro 13-2 (NR)

5. Wabaunsee 15-3 (1)

6. Belle Plaine 14-1 (9)

7. Ellinwood 18-4 (5)

8. Sedgwick 21-4 (6)

9. Herington 15-1 (7)

10. Jefferson County North 15-3 (8)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Pretty Prairie 12-0 (2)

2. Burlingame 17-0 (3)

3. Olpe 14-2 (1)

4. Lebo 11-2 (5)

5. Central Plains 14-4 (1 in 1A Division 2)

6. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7)

7. Victoria 11-2 (9)

8. Sylvan-Lucas 19-2 (NR)

9. Udall 11-1 (NR)

10. Jackson Heights 11-4 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Attica 12-2 (2)

2. Golden Plains 17-3 (4)

3. South Central 12-2 (10 in 1A Division 1)

4. Hanover 12-3 (6 in 1A Division 1)

5. St. Francis 12-3 (3)

6. Central Christian 11-3 (6)

7. Dighton 15-3 (10)

8. Argonia 12-4 (NR)

9. Wheatland/Grinnell 13-5 (7)

10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 10-5 (4 in 1A Division 1)