Three Area Teams Listed in KVA Week 4 Rankings

KVA ReleaseOctober 1, 2020

September 30, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 4 Volleyball Rankings. Information is based on records that were submitted by Monday, September 28. This week’s rankings reflect the new classifications for 2020-21.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Olathe Northwest 11-0 (2)
2. Shawnee Mission Northwest 13-0 (3)
3. Blue Valley West 6-1 (4)
4. Washburn Rural 14-2 (1)
5. Blue Valley 8-5 (5)
6. Lawrence-Free State 10-7 (NR)
7. Blue Valley North 6-5 (6)
8. Gardner-Edgerton 5-3 (8)
9. Derby 9-6 (9)
10. Hutchinson 11-3 (10)

Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 9-2 (1)
2. St. James Academy 10-2 (2)
3. Lansing 16-0 (3)
4. Bishop Carroll 10-1 (4)
5. Seaman 18-3 (8)
6. Mill Valley 10-2 (7 in 6A)
7. Bonner Springs 14-2 (6)
8. Maize South 12-2 (NR)
9. Spring Hill 15-5 (7)
10. Andover 13-2 (9)

Class 4A
1. Andale 18-2 (1)
2. McPherson 15-1 (5 in 5A)
3. Circle 12-5 (2)
4. Bishop Miege 3-6 (5)
5. Buhler 11-6 (4)
6. Louisburg 10-5 (7)
7. Eudora 7-3 (8)
8. Clay Center 11-4 (6)
9. Nickerson 11-8 (3)
10. Atchison 11-5 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Sabetha 16-0 (1)
2. Royal Valley 15-2 (2)
3. Cheney 12-3 (3)
4. Smoky Valley 15-1 (4)
5. Wichita-Trinity Academy 9-2 (6)
6. Phillipsburg 16-0 (8)
7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 15-3 (7)
8. West Franklin 15-2 (NR)
9. Rock Creek 14-3 (NR)
10. Nemaha Central 10-5 (9)

Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 14-0 (3)
2. Smith Center 15-1 (4)
3. Garden Plain 12-2 (2)
4. Hillsboro 13-2 (NR)
5. Wabaunsee 15-3 (1)
6. Belle Plaine 14-1 (9)
7. Ellinwood 18-4 (5)
8. Sedgwick 21-4 (6)
9. Herington 15-1 (7)
10. Jefferson County North 15-3 (8)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Pretty Prairie 12-0 (2)
2. Burlingame 17-0 (3)
3. Olpe 14-2 (1)
4. Lebo 11-2 (5)
5. Central Plains 14-4 (1 in 1A Division 2)
6. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7)
7. Victoria 11-2 (9)
8. Sylvan-Lucas 19-2 (NR)
9. Udall 11-1 (NR)
10. Jackson Heights 11-4 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Attica 12-2 (2)
2. Golden Plains 17-3 (4)
3. South Central 12-2 (10 in 1A Division 1)
4. Hanover 12-3 (6 in 1A Division 1)
5. St. Francis 12-3 (3)
6. Central Christian 11-3 (6)
7. Dighton 15-3 (10)
8. Argonia 12-4 (NR)
9. Wheatland/Grinnell 13-5 (7)
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 10-5 (4 in 1A Division 1)

