Three Area Teams in KVA Week Two Rankings

September 16, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 14. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2019-20 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the nend of September.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking
Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 4-1 (1)
2. Blue Valley West 0-0 (3)
3. Olathe Northwest 4-0 (4)
4. Blue Valley 2-1 (2)
5. Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-0 (5)
6. Blue Valley North 2-0 (6)
7. Gardner-Edgerton 1-0 (7)
8. Blue Valley Northwest 0-0 (8)
9. Hutchinson 8-0 (10)
10. Mill Valley 4-2 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 3-1 (2)
3. Lansing 7-0 (4)
4. Spring Hill 9-2 (3)
5. Bishop Carroll 5-1 (5)
6. McPherson 8-0 (6)
7. Bonner Springs 6-1 (8)
8. Andover 9-2 (NR)
9. Seaman 8-2 (NR)
10. De Soto 8-1 (9)
Class 4A
1. Andale 9-1 (1)
2. Circle 5-2 (3)
3. Nickerson 9-2 (7)
4. Topeka-Hayden 3-6 (2)
5. Bishop Miege 0-1 (5)
6. Louisburg 5-4 (4)
7. Eudora 2-1 (6)
8. Clay Center 7-1 (NR)
9. Buhler 6-1 (NR)
10. Holton 4-4 (8)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 9-0 (1)
2. Cheney 8-0 (2)
3. Smoky Valley 9-1 (4)
4. Wichita-Trinity Academy 5-1 (3)
5. Sabetha 12-0 (6)
6. Thomas More Prep-Marian 11-2 (5)
7. Phillipsburg 6-0 (7)
8. Silver Lake 7-3 (8)
9. Nemaha Central 4-2 (9)
10. Perry-Lecompton 4-2 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Garden Plain 8-0 (3)
2. Wabaunsee 11-0 (7)
3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 5-0 (2)
4. Ellinwood 11-1 (5)
5. Sedgwick 13-1 (6)
6. Jefferson County North 7-1 (4)
7. Belle Plaine 8-0 (9)
8. Herington 7-0 (10)
9. Jackson Heights 8-1 (NR)
10. Hillsboro 7-1 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Olpe 7-0 (2)
2. Pretty Prairie 7-0 (3)
3. Burlingame 7-0 (6)
4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 6-0 (7)
5. South Central 12-0 (10)
6. Lebo 5-1 (4)
7. Thunder Ridge 9-1 (9)
8. Meade/Fowler 7-1 (NR)
9. Victoria 7-2 (8)
10. Washington County 10-2 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Central Plains 3-2 (1)
2. Attica 6-1 (4)
3. St. Francis 9-2 (3)
4. Golden Plains 11-2 (2)
5. Wallace County 7-3 (7)
6. Central Christian 7-3 (8)
7. Wheatland/Grinnell 11-5 (9)
8. Lost Springs-Centre 4-1 (NR)
9. Cunningham 3-3 (5)
10. Elyria Christian 6-2 (NR)