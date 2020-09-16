Three Area Teams in KVA Week Two Rankings

September 16, 2020, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 Week 2 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 14. Current classifications for the rankings are based on enrollments from 2019-20 and the rankings will be adjusted when the updated classifications are released at the nend of September.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 4-1 (1)

2. Blue Valley West 0-0 (3)

3. Olathe Northwest 4-0 (4)

4. Blue Valley 2-1 (2)

5. Shawnee Mission Northwest 3-0 (5)

6. Blue Valley North 2-0 (6)

7. Gardner-Edgerton 1-0 (7)

8. Blue Valley Northwest 0-0 (8)

9. Hutchinson 8-0 (10)

10. Mill Valley 4-2 (NR)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (1)

2. St. James Academy 3-1 (2)

3. Lansing 7-0 (4)

4. Spring Hill 9-2 (3)

5. Bishop Carroll 5-1 (5)

6. McPherson 8-0 (6)

7. Bonner Springs 6-1 (8)

8. Andover 9-2 (NR)

9. Seaman 8-2 (NR)

10. De Soto 8-1 (9)

Class 4A

1. Andale 9-1 (1)

2. Circle 5-2 (3)

3. Nickerson 9-2 (7)

4. Topeka-Hayden 3-6 (2)

5. Bishop Miege 0-1 (5)

6. Louisburg 5-4 (4)

7. Eudora 2-1 (6)

8. Clay Center 7-1 (NR)

9. Buhler 6-1 (NR)

10. Holton 4-4 (8)

Class 3A

1. Royal Valley 9-0 (1)

2. Cheney 8-0 (2)

3. Smoky Valley 9-1 (4)

4. Wichita-Trinity Academy 5-1 (3)

5. Sabetha 12-0 (6)

6. Thomas More Prep-Marian 11-2 (5)

7. Phillipsburg 6-0 (7)

8. Silver Lake 7-3 (8)

9. Nemaha Central 4-2 (9)

10. Perry-Lecompton 4-2 (NR)

Class 2A

1. Garden Plain 8-0 (3)

2. Wabaunsee 11-0 (7)

3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 5-0 (2)

4. Ellinwood 11-1 (5)

5. Sedgwick 13-1 (6)

6. Jefferson County North 7-1 (4)

7. Belle Plaine 8-0 (9)

8. Herington 7-0 (10)

9. Jackson Heights 8-1 (NR)

10. Hillsboro 7-1 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Olpe 7-0 (2)

2. Pretty Prairie 7-0 (3)

3. Burlingame 7-0 (6)

4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 6-0 (7)

5. South Central 12-0 (10)

6. Lebo 5-1 (4)

7. Thunder Ridge 9-1 (9)

8. Meade/Fowler 7-1 (NR)

9. Victoria 7-2 (8)

10. Washington County 10-2 (NR)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Central Plains 3-2 (1)

2. Attica 6-1 (4)

3. St. Francis 9-2 (3)

4. Golden Plains 11-2 (2)

5. Wallace County 7-3 (7)

6. Central Christian 7-3 (8)

7. Wheatland/Grinnell 11-5 (9)

8. Lost Springs-Centre 4-1 (NR)

9. Cunningham 3-3 (5)

10. Elyria Christian 6-2 (NR)