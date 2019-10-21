Threats With a Knife

A Salina woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a knife at a couple of men inside a home.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 100 block of S. Phillips on Friday afternoon around 3:30pm.

Police say 43-year-old Sarah Wilson-Mosher was taken into custody after an altercation with a 38-year-old man who shares the residence and another 26-year-old man who was visiting when she allegedly threatened both of them with a knife.

Wilson-Mosher is now facing numerous charges that could include criminal threat and aggravated assault.