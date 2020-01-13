Threats Made against Judge

A stolen car, spotted by a police officer leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2014 Ford Fiesta was reported stolen on Friday morning after the owner left it unlocked and warming up in the 500 block of W. Grand Avenue. The car was found the next day in the lot at the Sure Stay Motel located at 1846 N. 9th with paperwork inside the vehicle that led investigators to the suspect.

Police arrested 54-year-old John Sturgis, Jr. at the motel. Sturgis, who was wanted on a couple of municipal court warrants had the keys to the vehicle in his pocket.

Upon learning of the warrants, police say he also made verbal threats directed at the judge who signed them.

Sturgis is now facing a number of charges that could include vehicle theft, criminal threats and driving on a suspended license.