Thousands Have Voted in Saline County

Thousands of voters in Saline County have already cast their vote.

According to Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss, as of October 27th, over 9,000 people in Salina county have already voted as of Tuesday of this week. Those numbers include 3,278 in-person advance voters and 5,857 mail ballots which have been returned.

Statewide advance voters numbers continue to be strong as well. According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, as of Thursday there have been 506,767 advance by mail ballots sent to Kansas voters. Comparatively, 194,505 ballots were sent to Kansas voters for the 2018 general election and 202,138 advance by mail ballots were mailed during the 2016 general election. To date, 346,489 advance by mail ballots have been returned to local election offices, compared to 109,351 in the 2018 general election and 125,544in the 2016 general election.

Party affiliation of the returned advance by mail ballots are as follows:

231,033 Democrats

189,845 Republicans

2,606 Libertarian

83,269 Unaffiliated

Kansas voters have until noon on Monday to advance vote in-person. As of Thursday, October 29, voters had cast 220,908 advance in-person ballots.

Party affiliation of advance vote in-person voters:

126,240 Republicans

52,946 Democrats

1,824 Libertarians

39,898 Unaffiliated

For the 2018 general election 154,823 advance in-person ballots were cast. For the 2016 general election 198,722 advance in-person ballots were cast.

The deadline to request a mail ballot in Kansas has already passed. It was Tuesday of this week. To be counted, a mail ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd and received no later than Friday, November 6th, by close of business. Mail ballots can also be dropped of in person at county clerk offices, designated official drop boxes, or at polling location on election day.

In Salina, the Saline County Clerk’s Office is open for in-person advance voting Friday 8Am – 5PM. The office will also open on Saturday for in-person advance voting from 9 AM – 4 PM. The final opportunity to advance vote in person will then be n Monday, Nov. 2nd, 8AM – noon.

Polls across Kansas will be open on election day, Tuesday, November 3rd, from 7 AM till 7 PM.