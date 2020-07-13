Third Saline County COVID-19 Death

A third death in Saline County is attributed to COVID-19.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 26 new positive COVID-19 cases identified since Friday. The agency was also notified of an additional death over the weekend.

The total number of cases for the county is now 241, with 168 cases currently active. Seventy people have recovered, and three people have died. There have been 2,490 negative tests.

The new cases in Saline County are related to a multitude of things; other positive cases, travel, family gatherings, funerals, weddings, and other gatherings.

There is significant community spread and multiple exposures.

With many returning back to “normal” and having gatherings with friends and family, officials are finding that one ill person attending those events is exposing multiple people. They have communicated the same public health recommendations since the beginning of March and will continue to do so. Here is what you can do to slow the spread:

Stay home if you’re sick

Wear masks in public settings

Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings

Avoid socializing with large groups

High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs

Wash your hands frequently

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 20,058 cases and 288 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements: