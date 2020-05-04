Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 43 °

3rd Inmate Death Due To COVID-19 at Lansing

Lauren FitzgeraldMay 4, 2020

A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday, May 4, had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third death related to COVID-19.

The inmate was a male over the age of 50 who tested positive for the virus on May 1. He was transferred to Providence Medical Center on May 1. The official manner of death for all COVID-19 deaths is natural causes.

The individual was serving an 85-month sentence for charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child, lewd fondling/touching; child less than 14. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since July 2018. For the privacy of his family and due to confidentiality laws, the KDOC will not release his name nor his underlying medical conditions. His family has been notified.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility capacity is 2,432 residents.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on the KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

3rd Inmate Death Due To COVID-19 at...

A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday, May 4, had tested positive for COVID-19. Thi...

May 4, 2020 Comments

Destruction of Property at the Kans...

Kansas News

May 4, 2020

KWU Joins NAIA, NFL and RCX to Laun...

Sports News

May 4, 2020

Reopening for Business

Top News

May 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3rd Inmate Death Due To C...
May 4, 2020Comments
Destruction of Property a...
May 4, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 5...
May 4, 2020Comments
3-Car Crash Sends Man to ...
May 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH