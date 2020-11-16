Salina, KS

Third Inmate Death at Ellsworth From COVID

Lauren FitzgeraldNovember 16, 2020

An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from ECF, and the tenth resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The resident was moved October 26 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus, and then transported from LCF to the hospital.

The resident was a 68-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence for first degree murder

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

