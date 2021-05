Salina Police are investigating a theft from a trailer.

An enclosed trailer used for self-employment jobs was parked in the parking lot behind 118 W. Iron. It was secured with a padlock.

Sometime between 11pm on Monday and 630am on Monday someone cut the lock off the trailer and stole multiple items. Missing items include:

1 black wheel barrow

1 Craftsman red toolbox with misc tools,

10 assorted Milwaukee brand power tools, and other electrical tools

Total loss is estimated at $4000.