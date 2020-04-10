Salina, KS

Thieves Steal Car Batteries, Stereos

KSAL StaffApril 10, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary at a towing company.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, someone cut a hole in the fence at A&A Towing and Recovery located at 1334 N. Ohio and removed numerous items from some of the vehicles on the lot.

Deputies say a Chromebook computer, two stereo units, five car batteries and three tires and wheels for a Chevy Tahoe were taken.

Total loss and damage is listed at $690. There are no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

