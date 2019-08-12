Salina, KS

Thieves Distract Cashier

KSAL StaffAugust 12, 2019

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a cart full of electronics from Wal-Mart on Friday.

Police say around 4:20pm two black males came into the garden section of the store located at 2900 S. 9th St. to check out. One of the suspects distracted the cashier while the other allegedly pressed the button on the register to open the cash drawer.

They walked out with the merchandise after pretending to pay by swiping a credit card – while the register was still paused waiting for a cash payment.

Police say the two took electronics including an HP computer and 10 gift cards worth $500 each. Total loss is listed at $4,200.

The suspects got into a Toyota Highlander and left. The vehicle has Florida plates and is a part of the Hertz rental fleet.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

