Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 72 °

Theft Investigation Begins

Jeremy BohnJuly 7, 2020

Salina Police are investigating a theft scheme that has been going on around different Kansas communities, in which the Salina Wal-Mart also fell victim too.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the theft occurred at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., at 7 a.m. on May 17.

Two females entered the store together, split up and went to different registers. There, they utilized an employee pin number to access the register and put $206 on each card.  Only 10 of the cards were activated.

Total loss is $2,600.

Forrester says that the two women have been traveling to different Wal-Marts around Kansas conduction the same scheme.

Police continue to review video.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Theft Investigation Begins

Salina Police are investigating a theft scheme that has been going on around different Kansas commun...

July 7, 2020 Comments

KSAL Sports Vault

Sports News

July 7, 2020

Bulk Solids Innovation Center Celeb...

Top News

July 7, 2020

Salina Passes Mask Mandate

COVID-19 Top News

July 6, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Theft Investigation Begin...
July 7, 2020Comments
29 New Saline County COVI...
July 6, 2020Comments
Second USD 305 Staffer Te...
July 6, 2020Comments
USD 305 Planning Graduati...
July 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH