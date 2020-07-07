Theft Investigation Begins

Salina Police are investigating a theft scheme that has been going on around different Kansas communities, in which the Salina Wal-Mart also fell victim too.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the theft occurred at Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., at 7 a.m. on May 17.

Two females entered the store together, split up and went to different registers. There, they utilized an employee pin number to access the register and put $206 on each card. Only 10 of the cards were activated.

Total loss is $2,600.

Forrester says that the two women have been traveling to different Wal-Marts around Kansas conduction the same scheme.

Police continue to review video.