Theft in Gypsum

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft in the community of Gypsum.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities were called to the western portion of the community at 5:35 p.m. Monday to a residence at 412 Hawkes St.

Soldan says that Joseph Murdoch, 25, is the resident and says that his wallet, which had $130 in cash, was stolen from his vehicle parked in the driveway.

Murdoch says that at 8 a.m. Monday, he received a call from a neighbor who saw a larger white male with brown hair and a stocky-built white female at the front of his home. The neighbor saw the female attempt to crawl through Murdoch’s screen door, however, not make entry.

Murdoch found minor damage to his property, with the front window screen damaged and left on his porch. The door on his car also wouldn’t latch right after it appears that the two entered in to the vehicle.

Both subjects appear to be in their 20s and the neighbor saw them leave in a silver, four-door, Mercury Sable.

Total loss and damage is listed at $145.