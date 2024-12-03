The Spirit of “Giving Tuesday”

Folks are encouraged to show their generosity on this Giving Tuesday.

In 2012 the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was turned into into Giving Tuesday with hopes of bringing the focus back to giving thanks. Its goal is to encourage people to give money to local non-profits after spending on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

GivingTuesday.org reports the movement continues to grow in year-over-year donation volume, reach and impact – driving increased donations and behavior change. In 2022, an estimated $3.1 Billion were donated in twenty-four hours in the U.S. alone, a 15% increase over the prior year and a 25% increase since 2020. On November 29, 2022 37 million adults participated by offering gifts of time, voice, skills, goods, and money, as well as countless acts of kindness inspired by the movement.

People are inspired to give on GivingTuesday. 84% of those aware report that GivingTuesday inspired them to be more giving. A 2019 Horizon Media study reported that 52% said that they want to donate on this day because it allows them to be a part of a bigger group of people doing good.

People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or finding virtual volunteer opportunities with their favorite causes—everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.