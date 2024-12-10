The “Frontmen” Coming to Salina

The “Frontmen” are coming to Salina. Three former lead singers, Larry Stewart (Restless Heart), Richie McDonald (Lonestar) and Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) are all coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

Between them, the “Frontmen” have 30 No. 1 hits, have sold 30 million albums, and are the soundtrack to every Friday night honkytonk, first kiss, and broken heart for the last 30 years. Fans sing the words to every song in every set – and while many people have yet to know their name, just about everybody can sing their songs.

The “Frontmen” is country music’s hottest new supergroup. This band will take audiences on a rollercoaster of 80s, 90s, and 2000s nostalgic smash hits then transcend their past hit parade with fresh new and original songs.

The “Frontmen” will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, March 8th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.