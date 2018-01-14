The Dream is Alive in Salina

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is still alive and well in Central Kansas. Salinans gathered to celebrate the civil rights pioneer’s life and legacy through words and song Sunday afternoon at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church.

Minister Clifford Bunville from the church was the guest speaker. Using Philippians 3: 12-14 from the bible along with the words of Dr. King, he brought a message of moving “forward together.” Bunville concluded that are four characteristics that make moving forward possible: unity, peace, passion, and courage. He ended, quoting Dr. King and saying “if you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

Prior to Bunville speaking among other things those who gathered joined together to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, the Collins Brothers from Wichita sang several songs, Salina Mayor Karl Ryan read a proclamation, and a biography of Dr. King was presented by Aterriona Chantiel Delaney, a Salina grade school student.

The Sunday event ended with the entire congregation linking arms and singing “We Shall Overcome.”

The Sunday afternoon celebration was the marquee event of a week of activities in Salina dedicated to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Monday, a community-wide youth service will be held at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church beginning at 12 noon.

