The Art & Science of Arachnids

Todd PittengerApril 21, 2018

Creepy crawlers have invaded a portion of Rolling Hills Zoo.

A new exhibit titled “The Art and Science of Arachnids” opened to the public Saturday morning.

According to the zoo, “The Art & Science of Arachnids” is not your typical  “bug” exhibit. Instead it is a hands-on exhibit that features 100 live arachnids.

With this exhibit visitors explore human-arachnid cultural connections through hands-on activities like building robots, conducting science experiments, creating their own arachnid art and more.  Arachnids featured in modern day medicine, film and music, and in stories and folklore are highlighted.

The highlight of the exhibit undoubtedly is 100 live arachnids, spiders and scorpions from around the world. It is the largest such display in North America  including endangered species like the Tiger tarantula and Mexican Red Knee tarantula, alien-looking tailless whip scorpions, and beautiful Peacock tarantulas and Sun Tiger tarantulas.

“Rolling Hills Zoo is thrilled to be among the first to host ‘The Art and Science of Arachnids’,” said Robert Jenkins, Rolling Hills Zoo’s Executive Director.  “This exhibit offers something for everyone, from weaving your own web underneath the legs Arachne the 8 foot orb spider model to meeting a Vinegaroon up-close, adults and children are going to have loads of hands-on, minds-on fun in this exhibit.”

Rolling Hills Zoo is only the second location in the United States to host this brand-new live animal touring exhibit which will be on display thru September 3, 2018.

“The Art & Science of Arachnids” is included with Rolling Hills Zoo admission and open during normal zoo hours.

 

