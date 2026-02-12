The Abilene Cowboy Wrestlers Capture 4th Straight NCKL Crown

Image courtesy of Brad Anderson

#5 Abilene Cowboys 71, Chapman Irish 11

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboy wrestling team finished 6-0 in the NCKL to capture their 4th straight league title. The Cowboys will not wrestle again until Saturday February 21 in the Beloit Regional. The Cowgirls will wrestling Friday and Saturday in the Augusta Regional. The Abilene wrestling teams are led by James Stout in his 23rd year as Head Coach.

106: Evan Elliott (AHS) over (CHS) (For.)

113: Keyen Taplin (AHS) over (CHS) (For.)

120: Emil Pickerign (AHS) over (CHS) (For.)

126: Korbin Blacketer (AHS) over Brenden Westfall (CHS) (Fall 0:24)

132: Bryce Watson (CHS) over Garrett Ediger (AHS) (TF 21-6 4:17)

138: Truxton Ellis (CHS) over Mahthius Tate (AHS) (Fall 4:31)

144: Noah Wuthnow (AHS) over Colton Bell (CHS) (TF 19-3 6:00)

150: Murphy Randolph (AHS) over Audiel Becker (CHS) (Fall 4:40)

157: Dayven Cuba (AHS) over (CHS) (For.)

165: Aiden Woods (AHS) over Elliott Lucas (CHS) (Fall 1:33)

175: Cael Casteel (AHS) over Neziah Brown (CHS) (Fall 0:45)