Thanksgiving Million Dollar Jackpots

Metro Source NewsNovember 23, 2020

Not only is Thanksgiving this week but there are a couple of lottery drawings coming up that would no doubt make anyone incredibly thankful.

The jackpot in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $200 million dollars, with a cash option of $155 million.

Then there’s a Powerball drawing Wednesday, with $202 million up for grabs.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are roughly one in 302 million, while the odds of winning the Powerball  Jackpotare roughly one in 292 million.

Tickets for both Mega Millions and Powerball are sold in Kansas everywhere Kansas Lottery tickets are sold.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

