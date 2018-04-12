Texted Threat Lands Salina Juvenile Behind Bars

A Salina juvenile has been detained after he texted a threat to an acquaintance.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement arrested a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly sent a threatening text to an acquaintance.

The victim, an 18-year-old, alleges the 17-year-old threatened to stab him through a text conversation on Monday, April 9. He reported the threat to authorities the following day.

Police arrested the 17-year-old that same day. He could face charges that include making criminal threats, and has been sent to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.