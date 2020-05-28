Texas Tenors to Perform Benefit in Salina

An Emmy Award-winning vocal trio will perform a benefit concert in Salina this fall. The Texas Tenors are coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, the trio will perform a benefit concert for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Since 1922, the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children is to provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment. They also provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals and conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families. This mission is carried out without regard to race, color, creed, sex, disability, national origin, or the ability of a patient or family to pay. The ISIS Shrine has been a viable part of the central and western Kansas communities since June 1887. The ISIS Shrine mission is to support Shriners Hospitals or Children and to ensure all travel expenses of patients and families are covered, no matter the ability of the patient or family to pay.

The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of NBC’s America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the show in 2009 they have released 4 studio albums, 2 PBS specials, 4 DVDs and won multiple awards. Their most recent albums “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart. These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1,400 concerts around the world including headlining shows in Las Vegas, China and a 24-city tour of the United Kingdom. In 2019, they were honored to be included among the top 50 acts in the world, and the only vocal group from the United States invited to compete on NBC’s primetime series America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The Texas Tenors will perform in Salina on Saturday, September 19th.

Platinum VIP tickets are $117 each and include near-stage table seating, meet & greet opportunity, a signed poster, 2 drink tickets, appetizers and early entry.

Gold VIP tickets are $89 each and include table seating and a signed poster. General Admission tickets are $57 each.

Tickets are on sale now at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, and online at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com