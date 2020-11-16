Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 34 °

Texas Tenors Concert Cancelled

Todd PittengerNovember 16, 2020

An increase of COVID-19 across the community has prompted a concert to be cancelled.

On Monday the ISIS Shrine Temple of Salina announced the cancellation of The Texas Tenors benefit concert, scheduled for December 13th at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

“The rise in COVID-19 cases is very concerning. The safety of our patrons, staff and performers are of the utmost importance, therefore we made the hard decision to cancel The Texas Tenors show.” Casey Flinn, Shrine Recorder stated.

All tickets purchasers will receive a full refund. Those who paid by credit or debit will have their tickets refunded automatically in the next 3-5 business days. For those that purchased with cash, refunds will be available beginning at 9:00 am on Monday, November 16th. Cash purchasers must bring their tickets to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office to receive their refund. The Box Office is open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday – Friday. Those who purchased their tickets from the Shriners will need to contact them

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

143 Ballots Cast by Non-Registered ...

Monday the Saline County Canvassing Board, consisting of Saline County Commissioners, voted to not c...

November 16, 2020 Comments

USD 305 Changes Fan Attendance Poli...

COVID-19 Top News

November 16, 2020

126 New Saline County COVID Cases

COVID-19 Top News

November 16, 2020

Texas Tenors Concert Cancelled

Kansas News

November 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

143 Ballots Cast by Non-R...
November 16, 2020Comments
Texas Tenors Concert Canc...
November 16, 2020Comments
Third Inmate Death at Ell...
November 16, 2020Comments
Business Burglary
November 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices