Texas, Oklahoma Could Petition SEC For Membership

Metro NewsJuly 22, 2021

(Undated) — The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma could begin petitioning the Southeastern Conference as soon as next week for membership.

According to WFAA in Dallas, the two schools will send a letter to the Big 12 Conference early next week stating neither school will renew their media contracts when they expire in 2025.

After such, the two schools will then petition for entry into the S-E-C for membership.

The move would turn the athletic conference into a 16-member superconference, which would include the likes of Alabama, Louisiana State, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, and others.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

