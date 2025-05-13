Terrific Tennis Career

A Salina native has concluded a spectacular collegiate tennis career.

Grinnell College women’s tennis player Lily Perrin, a graduate of Salina Sacred Heart High School, has left her mark on the school record book. Perrin completed her collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in doubles victories with 81. She ranks 11 th in career singles wins with 58 and her combined 139 victories are just four shy of the school record.

“Tennis has given me so many wonderful experiences. I have met incredible people and played some tough competitors. I am proud to have had so much success at Grinnell,” Perrin said.

Perrin’s collegiate career ended on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships in St. Louis. Grinnell was eliminated with a 4-0 loss to eventual regional winner Washington University.

On Friday, Perrin got her final doubles win which helped Grinnell College to a 4-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the first round. Perrin was competing in the NCAA tournament with the Grinnell women’s team for the fourth straight year.

Perrin, a Sacred Heart graduate, was the 2020 Class 3-2-1A Singles State Champion and helped the Knights win the team championship that year.