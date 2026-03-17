Tenant Dispute Prompts Arrest

A Salina woman was arrested after after a dispute between tenants became violent.

According to Salina Police, on Monday evening at 5:30 officers were to a dispute between tenants at 1800 S. Broadway. Residents indicated that a tenant, later identified as 35-year-old Ericka Barber, had been verbally aggressive with other tenants.

One tenant advised they were cleaning an apartment when Barber entered one of the apartments and stole a vacuum. The victim, a 53-year-old male, reported he recovered his vacuum from Barber’s residence prior to officers arriving on scene.

When officers attempted to detain Barber, she failed to comply with their orders. As officers attempted to detain Barber she kicked an officer. She was taken into custody and placed in a body wrap.