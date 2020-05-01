Temporary Salina Airport Schedule Announced

Following guidance from the U.S. Department of Transportation United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, have been reduced to one flight per day effectively immediately.

The reduction in service is a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in a 95% drop in passengers across the nation.

The one daily United Express flight will connect Salina area travelers to United Airline’s Denver International Airport hub. SkyWest will operate a single flight per day service through June 30, 2020.

“The reduction in schedule at the Salina Airport is an appropriate response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Salina Airport Authority executive director Tim Rogers. “Daily passenger numbers have dropped to single digits and are not expected to increase until Summer,” he added.

The temporary flight schedule for Salina to Denver regional jet flights is:

Daily Flight Schedule

Salina, KS (SLN) – Denver, CO (DEN)

Departure Time – 9:13 AM

Flight No. 5072

Denver, CO (DEN) – Salina, KS (SLN)

Arrival Time – 9:41 PM

Flight No. 5053

M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal building hours are:

Monday – Friday

7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

8:45 PM – 10:45 PM

Saturday and Sunday

7:30 AM – 9:30 AM

8:45 PM – 10:45 PM

Airline ticket counter hours are:

Sunday-Saturday

7:30 AM – 9:30 AM

For schedule and ticketing information go to United.com