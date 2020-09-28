Temporary DMV Office to Open in Salina

Todd PittengerSeptember 28, 2020

A temporary driver’s license office is opening in Salina.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, beginning Tuesday of this week Kansas drivers can visit its temporary Salina Driver’s License Office. This office relocates the currently closed office to the Salina Airport Industrial Center, 2941 Centennial Road.

“We understand the inconvenience that travel to another office has been for our customers,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “We are thankful to local leaders for assisting us in bringing back service to Salina.”

The temporary office allows KDOR to offer all services it previously provided including commercial driver’s license exams. To visit the office, an appointment is required. Appointments can be made by calling 785-825-0321.

The Kansas Department of Revenue continues to encourage the use of mobile renewal with iKan. The iKan app can be downloaded from the Apple App or Google Play stores on your mobile device or by visiting  iKan.ks.gov.  By statute, some restrictions apply.

As a reminder, the REAL ID implementation date has been pushed back to October 1, 2021.

