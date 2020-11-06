Salina, KS

Teens Suffer Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash

Jeremy BohnNovember 6, 2020

A car full of teenagers leaves the road and rolls twice in western Saline County, but there are no serious injuries.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that emergency crews were sent to the 5200 block of W. K-140 Highway at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after a 2003 Jeep Liberty lost control and wrecked.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway when the driver lost control. The vehicle then left the roadway to the north side and rolled twice before coming to a rest.

Hunter Steinbruck, 17, Salina, was the driver and there were two other passengers in the car as well with a 16-year-old female and 14-year-old female, both from Salina. The trio suffered some minor cuts and were evaluated on scene.

All three people inside of the vehicle were buckled up at the time of the wreck.

 

