Teenage Joyride

A Salina teenager sent police on a high speed pursuit throughout central Salina before he was eventually captured by a K-9 unit.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer observed a 1995 Ford Taurus driving eastbound in the 600 block of E. Crawford at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The officer ran the tag of the vehicle, however, the tag was registered to a Buick.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over in the 800 block of E. Crawford, the driver pulled in to the parking lot at the old Long John Silver’s building before turning back on to Ohio St. He proceeded to lead the officer on a high speed pursuit through Prescott, Guernsey, 2nd St. at speeds of over 50 mph before turning back on to Crawford.

At that point, the officer lost contact with the fleeing vehicle, but later saw it parked in the 600 block of S. 3rd. The Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 unit was called in to try to track down the subject.

The K-9 eventually located 14-year-old Rashawn Muir, Salina, hiding in a shed behind 639 S. 3rd St. Muir had two failure to appear warrants at the time.

Muir was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City. He is facing flee and elude of law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful acts, vehicle registration violation and driving on the left side of the roadway charges. He is also facing more charges for his warrants.

The tag on the vehicle belonged to a subject in Salina. Police are working to find if there is a connection with the teen.