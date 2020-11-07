Teen Shot and Killed in SW Kansas

The shooting death of a teenager in Southwest Kansas is under investigation. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen.

According to the KBI, at approximately 3:05 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting assistance after a female subject was shot. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to 302 Highland Ave., in Ashland, Kan. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The shooting occurred while the 13-year-old was at a friend’s house along with four other juveniles.