Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 56 °

Teen Shot and Killed in SW Kansas

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2020

The shooting death of a teenager in Southwest Kansas is under investigation. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen.

According to the KBI, at approximately 3:05 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting assistance after a female subject was shot. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to 302 Highland Ave., in Ashland, Kan. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to a local area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The shooting occurred while the 13-year-old was at a friend’s house along with four other juveniles.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Wesleyan Women’s Basketball r...

Kansas Wesleyan forward Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) wasn't happy with the way she had been as...

November 7, 2020 Comments

KWU Creates Mini-Spring Breaks

Top News

November 7, 2020

Foundation Welcomes New Staffer

Top News

November 7, 2020

November Most Wanted Online

Kansas News

November 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

November Most Wanted Onli...
November 7, 2020Comments
Teen Shot and Killed in S...
November 6, 2020Comments
74 New Saline County COVI...
November 6, 2020Comments
Salina Shares Christmas C...
November 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices