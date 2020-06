A teen was killed in western Kansas Crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a GMV Encoy SUV was headed South on a rural road in Trego County. For an unknown reason the driver lost control and struck a dirt embankment. The SUV rolled and came to rest on its roof.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Windholz from Bucklin, was ejected and was killed.

The crash happened late Saturday morning in rural Trego County.