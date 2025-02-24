Teen Killed in Crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 16-year-old Augustus Riley of Liberal was driving a Dodge Charger on a county road. He failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of US 83 Highway The car became airborne, rolled an unknown number of times, and came to a stop when it struck a power pole.

Riley suffered fatal in injuries in the crash.

The crash happened at around 2:00 in the morning Sunday along US 83 Highway in Seward County ,about three miles north of Liberal.