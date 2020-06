A teen was killed in an accident involving a bicycle and a semi in the Marion County community of Hillsboro.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, as a semi was making a turn into a street, a teen was on a bicycle on the sidewalk. The bicycle went into the intersection and struck the semi.

The teen, identified as 13-year-old Trevor Adams Wullenweber from Milford, was killed.

The accident happened at 11:00 Thursday morning in Hillsboro.