Teen Injured After Falling Off Golf Cart

An area teenager has reported non-life-threatening injuries after a fall from a moving golf cart Thursday afternoon.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the 14-year-old girl was riding in the back of the cart with several others around 12:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reasons, she fell off the vehicle.

The girl fell onto the roadway around Scenic Slope Road and W. West Slope Road west of Salina. Melander said she started convulsing.

Shortly after, the girl’s mother and first responders arrived to the scene. EMS took the girl to Salina Regional Health Center. Melander said she was complaining of shoulder and hip pain.

No other people on the cart, including the 13-year-old driver, were reportedly injured.