Teen Hurt When SUV Vaults Over Ditch

A teen was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Southern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 15-year-old Phinn Scott of Medicine Lodge was driving a 2015 Buick Enclave on a rural road when he failed to stop at stop sign at an intersection. The SUV vaulted over a ditch and struck an embankment.

Scott, who was buckled up, suffered suspected serious injuries. She was transproted to the hospital in Medicine Lodge.

The crash happened at 10:30 Tuesday night in rural Barber County seven miles northeast of Medicine Lodge.