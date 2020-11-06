Teen Flees After Wrecking Vehicle

A teenager is facing numerous charges after she took a car without permission, wrecked it, fled the scene of the crash, before being found by law enforcement.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers found a 2004 Nissan Maxima with no license plate, wrecked in the backyard of a residence at 1220 N. 5th St. at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Investigation found that a 16-year-old female was driving the car at a high rate of speed on 4th St., when it turned on to Otis. She lost control of the car, over corrected, which then caused her to drive through a chain-link fence on the property.

The driver then fled the scene but was found by an officer on N. 3rd St. a short time later.

The owner of the car, Helen Briscoe, 37, Salina, says that no one had permission to drive it at the time. It sustained $1,100 worth of damage, while the fence that the car drove through was destroyed.

The teen has been charged with deprivation of property, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance, driving on landed roadways and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle or other property.