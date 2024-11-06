Teen Dies at Juvenile Facility

The death of a teenager at an area juvenile detention center is under incetigation.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, they are investigating a death that occurred at the Northeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.

The KBI was contacted on Tuesday to investigate the death of a 17-year-old male from Dodge City. The teen had been at the detention facility since early August as a result of a child in need of care case.

The investigation indicates that personnel found the 17-year-old male unresponsive around 6:50 a.m., and began life-saving measures. Geary County EMS responded and continued resuscitation efforts during transport to a local hospital. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel around 7:40 a.m.

By statute, the KBI investigates the deaths of prisoners in the custody of Kansas jails and prisons, and juveniles in state, county, or city custody, unless the person who dies is being regularly attended by a physician, or the death is ruled natural by autopsy.

An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.