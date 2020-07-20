Teen Critically Injured in Shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting a park in Great Bend.

Police say the shooting happened at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

A car occupied by two adults and two teens was driving through the park when they were confronted and blocked by an SUV with three people inside.

As the car attempted to exit the park a a 20-year-old man, identified as Miguel A. Gonzalez Jr., got out of the SUV and fired a single shot at it, striking a 17-year-old boy in the backseat.

The victim was transported to the hospital in Great Bend, and then transferred to a Wichita hospital.

Gonzalez was alter arrested on charges which could include attempted murder. 18-year-old Ashten M. Tracy was arrested on charges which could include accessory to attempted murder, obstruction, and aiding and abetting attempted murder.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers, at (620) 792-1300.