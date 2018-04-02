Salina, KS

Teen Charged with Criminal Threats

KSAL StaffApril 2, 2018

A Salina teen pulls a knife and threatens to kill his sister in a motel room.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called Saturday afternoon to the Ambassy Motel located at 217 S. Broadway after a 17-year-old allegedly waved a pocket knife and threatened to stab his older sister.

The victim told officers the dispute started when she told the boy and his friends to leave the room. The argument escalated until he pulled the knife, made threats and walked out.

Police say about 15-minutes later he came back and shoved his way in the door, wrestling the woman to the floor before running out again.

Officers caught up with him a short time later, arresting the 17-year-old in the 800 block of Johnstown.

The teen is now facing charges that could include aggravated assault and criminal threat.

