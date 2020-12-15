Salina, KS

Teen Charged in Shed Burglary

Jeremy BohnDecember 15, 2020

A Salina teenager is arrested and charged with the theft of property from a shed.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers arrested a 17-year-old male Salina teen on Monday for suspected theft of numerous items.

The theft happened from a wooden shed located behind 356 N. Columbia between Dec. 1 and Tuesday.

The 45-year-old male victim and 59-year-old female victim called authorities on Tuesday after they were allegedly notified by an acquaintance that their stolen property had been removed from their shed. The male victim then provided law enforcement with information he had received in regards to a possible location of the stolen property.

Officers then conducted a follow-up on Monday and found a red Bronc Rally moped, metal toolbox with hand tools, an Echo weed eater and a leave blower all belonging to the victims. Police then arrested the 17-year-old who was allegedly found to be in possession of the stolen property.

Police continue to investigate as more property is missing, including two black and silver Schwinn bicycles and a Stihl weed eater. Total value of the stolen property is $1,950.

