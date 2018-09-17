Teen Arrested on Assault Charge

A Salina teen who ran from authorities is in custody after allegedly breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home.

Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that on Saturday just before midnight, the 15-year-old boy was arguing with a 17-year-old girl on a back patio of a home in the 600 block Upper Mill Heights.

She told officers at one point he grabbed her cell phone and smashed it on the ground.

She reportedly went into the house, but the teen broke a window to pursue her but soon left the home after the girl’s father confronted him. The family reported the incident to police, who got a call just a few hours later from the girl as she was driving near the intersection of Marymount and Crawford just before 6am.

She told officers the suspect was now chasing her in a pickup and was trying to swerve into her car. Both vehicles pulled into the McDonald’s restaurant on Crawford before the male drove off, parked his truck in the 1300 block of Faith Drive and tried to run from police.

The juvenile is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated assault, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and fleeing law enforcement. Police say the window and phone he allegedly smashed are valued at $800.