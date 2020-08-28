Teen Arrested in Gun, Vehicle Theft

A Salina teen is now in the Juvenile Detention Center after he allegedly stole a handgun and later hid from police officers after stealing a car.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, a citizen helped authorities track the location of his stolen vehicle through GPS, locating it in the area of E. Iron and S. Columbia Avenue.

Police say the 14-year-old boy abandoned the car, but was found hiding in the 700 block of E. Iron Avenue in possession of a stolen handgun taken in a vehicle burglary two nights before.

Investigators with the Detective Division interviewed the male suspect who is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, defacing a firearm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The charges all link back to criminal activity between August 21 through August 26 in Salina. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Juction City.