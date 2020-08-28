Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 100 ° | Lo: 68 °

Teen Arrested in Gun, Vehicle Theft

KSAL StaffAugust 28, 2020

A Salina teen is now in the Juvenile Detention Center after he allegedly stole a handgun and later hid from police officers after stealing a car.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, a citizen helped authorities track the location of his stolen vehicle through GPS, locating it in the area of E. Iron and S. Columbia Avenue.

Police say the 14-year-old boy abandoned the car, but was found hiding in the 700 block of E. Iron Avenue in possession of a stolen handgun taken in a vehicle burglary two nights before.

Investigators with the Detective Division interviewed the male suspect who is now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated burglary, vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, defacing a firearm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The charges all link back to criminal activity between August 21 through August 26 in Salina. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Juction City.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Teen Arrested in Gun, Vehicle Theft

A Salina teen is now in the Juvenile Detention Center after he allegedly stole a handgun and later h...

August 28, 2020 Comments

2020 High School Football Tour – ...

Sports News

August 28, 2020

Driver From Police Pursuit Sought

Top News

August 28, 2020

COVID-19 Clusters at More Colleges

COVID-19 Top News

August 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Arrested in Gun, Veh...
August 28, 2020Comments
4 Warnings, 12 Watches Fo...
August 28, 2020Comments
Stolen Car Crashes During...
August 27, 2020Comments
Rock and Rod Event Coming...
August 27, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH