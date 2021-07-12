Teen Accused of Shooting Death

A juvenile suspect is in custody after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night at a Newton residence.

According to the Newton Police Department, just before 10 p.m. Sunday the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut where a group of teens were hanging out. Witnesses said he was visibly intoxicated and was waving around a gun. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.

Witnesses and neighbors attempted to perform CPR and called 911, and the suspect ran from the house.

Newton Police arrested the suspect just after 10 a.m. Monday at his house in Newton.

The Newton Police Department generally does not release the names of juvenile victims or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.