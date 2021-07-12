BREAKING NEWS

Teen Accused of Shooting Death

Todd PittengerJuly 12, 2021

A juvenile suspect is in custody after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night at a Newton residence.

According to the Newton Police Department, just before 10 p.m. Sunday the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a house in the 900 block of South Walnut where a group of teens were hanging out. Witnesses said he was visibly intoxicated and was waving around a gun. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.

Witnesses and neighbors attempted to perform CPR and called 911, and the suspect ran from the house.

Newton Police arrested the suspect just after 10 a.m. Monday at his house in Newton.

The Newton Police Department generally does not release the names of juvenile victims or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Teen Accused of Shooting Death

A juvenile suspect is in custody after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Su...

July 12, 2021 Comments

Stolen SUV Recovered

Kansas News

July 12, 2021

Fireworks Spark Landfill Fire

Kansas News

July 12, 2021

Salina Man Beat, Thin Cord Found Ar...

Top News

July 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen SUV Recovered
July 12, 2021Comments
Fireworks Spark Landfill ...
July 12, 2021Comments
Shop Kansas Farms Connect...
July 11, 2021Comments
Jail Project Making Progr...
July 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices