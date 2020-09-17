Teams Quarantined, Games Postponed

Ottawa University reported Wednesday afternoon that two of its sports teams are under quarantine and two games, including one in Salina, will be postponed.

According to the school, a football player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Franklin County Health Department has since tested three additional members of the football team.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the recommendation of the health department, the university has placed the entire football team under quarantine until September 26.

“In taking this action, our intention is first and foremost the safety of our students, our campus and the Ottawa community at large,” President Dr. Reggies Wenyika said. “Obviously, this situation has necessitated the postponement of the team’s next two football games. We’re disappointed for our student athletes, while at the same time I’m so thankful for the collaborative relationship the University has with our county health department as we all seek to mitigate the short-term effects of this disruption.”

The home football game with Sterling College (Sept. 19) and the road game with Kansas Wesleyan (Sept. 26) will be rescheduled, according to OU Athletic Director Arabie Conner. More information regarding make-up games will be released at a later date.

The University has also taken the same steps with its baseball team due to a player testing positive. This quarantine will be in effect until Sept. 29. The team is out of season, therefore there will only be an interruption in practice and conditioning