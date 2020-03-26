Superintendent Linn Exline announced to district families in an email that teaching and learning in USD 305 will resume on Monday, March 30.

Starting March 30, kindergarten through grade 8 students will be using packets for learning. These students will receive a Chromebook soon, but teachers felt strongly that school needed to begin as soon as possible. Students in grades 9-12 already have Chromebooks and online instruction will begin for them on March 30.

All instruction, kindergarten through grade 12, will be online in the future. After surveying families about access to Internet and Wi Fi, the district is working to ensure every student has Internet access. More information about this will be available soon.

Schools’ families also were notified of plans to retrieve their students’ personal belongings and kindergarten through grade 8 learning packets. District-wide, the pick-up date is Friday, March 27 at the school buildings. Families received an email of specific directions from their student’s school building. To protect families and school staff, assigned times are established to meet the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s recommendations for social distancing.

Salina Public Schools will continue to communicate through parent notifications, website (usd305.com), local media outlets and on social media.