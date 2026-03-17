Teachers of the Year Recognized

Salina USD 305 has recognized its teacher of the year.

According to the District, Janelle Stelter, high incidence special education teacher at Coronado Elementary School, and Ericka Cain, adaptive special education teacher at South High School, have been selected as Salina Public Schools Teachers of the Year. The Board of Education honored them at the meeting on March 10th.

Stelter is in her fifth year at Coronado Elementary School and has been teaching in Salina Public Schools since 2017. At Coronado, she teaches in a multi-grade resource room serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade, where she provides instruction in math, English language arts, social studies, science and social-emotional learning.

Stelter has extensive experience supporting students with diverse learning needs. She develops and implements individualized education plans (IEPs), collaborates with colleagues and families and creates structured classroom environments that promote student growth, empathy and independence. Known for her calm and patient approach, Stelter works to create a classroom where students feel safe, included and ready to learn.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State University and a Master of Science in Special Education from Baker University, strengthening her expertise in individualized instruction, behavior management and adaptive learning strategies designed to meet the needs of her students.

Stelter finds her work at Coronado Elementary School deeply rewarding and values being part of a supportive and caring school community. Through her compassion, collaboration and encouragement of student success, she helps create a learning environment where every child is supported and encouraged to grow.

Ericka Cain has been teaching at South High School for 29 years. As an adaptive special education teacher, she works with students with a wide range of learning and behavioral needs, creating individualized learning experiences that recognize each student’s strengths and support their growth.

Cain focuses on helping students succeed through individualized instruction, collaboration and consistent support. She works closely with colleagues to build partnerships that help students develop the skills and confidence they need for life beyond high school while fostering a classroom environment where students feel safe, valued and encouraged to grow.

Cain holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Secondary Education from Kansas Wesleyan University and a Master of Science in Special Education from Kansas State University. Throughout her career at South High School, she has also been deeply involved in supporting her colleagues. She has served as the Special Education Department Chair since 2004, is a member of the Building Leadership team and mentors new and student teachers, sharing her experience and helping prepare future educators as they begin their careers.

Cain is passionate, dedicated and deeply rooted in the Salina community. She considers her years at South High School meaningful and rewarding and values the relationships she has built with students and colleagues.

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Photos via USD 305: Janelle Stelter (left), Ericka Cain (right)