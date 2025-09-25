Teachers of the Year Recognized

A couple of Salina educators received some unexpected good news. The Salina USD 305 School District is recognizing its teachers of the year.

According to the District, Janelle Stelter from Coronado Elementary, and Ericka Cain from Salina South High, are the elementary and secondary teachers of the year.

Stelter is a high incident special education teacher at Coronado Elementary. Her calm, patient approach creates a classroom where students feel safe, included and ready to learn. She adapts to each child’s needs, balancing structure, support and encouragement so each student thrives. Her compassion, communication, teamwork, support for school pride and community, and celebration of student successes makes her a valued leader at Coronado.