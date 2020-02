A former Wichita Collegiate teacher is accused of sex crimes with a former student.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rodney Wren was taken into custody last week and booked on three counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student 16 or older.

Wren, who ran for the Wichita City Council last year, was arrested after the former student came forward last month. Collegiate fired Wren after his arrest.